Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Shapovalov's fearlessness his biggest strength ahead of Wimbledon semifinal

Sportsnet.ca
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the greatest challenge of Denis Shapovalov’s career. It’s also one of immense opportunity. The 22-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., will take centre stage Friday at the All England Club as he prepares to showdown with world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals at Wimbledon. On paper, it’s being...

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Tennis Tournament#The All England Club#Atp#Canadian#Centre Court#Russian#Team Canada#Marton Fucsovics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
FanBuzz

Novak Djokovic Married His High School Sweetheart

There are five tennis players who have stood above the rest the past two decades: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. Federer, Nadal, Williams and Murray remain great, but Djokovic is still at the peak of his powers. The 19-time Grand Slam champion is the...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Wimbledon 2021 LIVE: Djokovic defeats Shapovalov - latest men’s semi-finals updates after Berrettini wins

Follow all the action from the men’s singles semi-finals at Wimbledon. The opening match on Centre Court will see Queen’s Club champion Matteo Berrettini face Hubert Hurkacz. Riding a wave of momentum coming into the tournament, Berrettini has been in impressive form throughout and produced a serving masterclass to see off Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals. Hurkacz, though, has just pulled off perhaps the biggest victory of his career, nervelessly thrashing Roger Federer in straight sets, to reach the semi-final of a grand slam for the first time in his career. Then it will be the turn of defending...
TennistheScore

Olympic tennis draw: Osaka, Djokovic learn opening-round opponents

TOKYO (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s first match in nearly two months will come against 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China in the opening round of the Olympic tennis tournament. The second-seeded Osaka, who represents host Japan and is one of the top names at the Games, is returning to competition after she withdrew from the French Open following the first round to take a mental health break.
TennisPosted by
The Associated Press

Wimbledon Lookahead: Djokovic, 3 newcomers in semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. With Roger Federer already out, the only familiar face in the men’s semifinals at Wimbledon is top-ranked Novak Djokovic. The other three players left — No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy, No. 10 Denis Shapovalov of Canada and No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland — had never even reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club before. Only Berrettini had reached the last four at any Grand Slam tournament, doing so at the 2019 U.S. Open. That makes Djokovic the big favorite to add a sixth Wimbledon crown — and third in a row — and equal the men’s record of 20 total Grand Slam titles shared by Federer and Rafael Nadal. First, Djokovic needs to get past Shapovalov in the semifinals. The 22-year-old Shapovalov is only the third Canadian man to reach the Wimbledon semis. He has an 0-6 record against Djokovic. Hurkacz beat Federer in straight sets in the quarterfinals and will try to follow that up by beating Berrettini. Hurkacz won their only previous matchup.
Tennisalbuquerqueexpress.com

Novak Djokovic sees off Denis Shapovalov to reach 7th Wimbledon final

In his seventh Wimbledon final, Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini after the world number nine became the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final by beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4. "I would like to give him a big round of applause for everything he has done...
TennisSporting News

Novak Djokovic vs. Denis Shapovalov live score, updates, highlights from 2021 Wimbledon semifinals

Novak Djokovic has progressed to his 30th grand slam final with a hard-fought 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 7-5 victory over Canada's Denis Shapovalov. Speaking post-match, the 34-year-old admitted the final scoreline did not tell the true story of the two-hour-and-44-minute tussle against the 10th seed on Centre Court, conceding the Candian should have won the first set and was the better player in the second.
TennisESPN

Naomi Osaka gets No. 52 Saisai Zheng, Novak Djokovic gets No. 139 Hugo Dellien in Olympic tennis tournament draw

TOKYO -- Naomi Osaka's first match in nearly two months will come against 52nd-ranked Saisai Zheng of China in the opening round of the Olympic tennis tournament. The second-seeded Osaka, who represents host Japan and is one of the top names at the Games, is returning to competition after she withdrew from the French Open following the first round to take a mental health break.
Tenniscbs17

Novak Djokovic knows ‘history is on the line’ at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Novak Djokovic knows how close he is. Not just to creating history and becoming the first man to achieve a Golden Slam by winning all four major tennis tournaments and an Olympic singles gold medal in the same year. It’s the bigger picture. The bigger picture of...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Wilander: "Novak Djokovic can play another ten years"

The victory of Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2021 once again caused a sensation with the Serbian champion who, by avoiding playing at 100% of his chances, managed to win yet another Grand Slam trophy and in this way he reached the great rivals of all time, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy