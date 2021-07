Houston has a new accolade to celebrate, just a week after falling down another prominent list. Time magazine named the Bayou City to its list of "The World's Greatest Places of 2021," released July 20. The 100 locations range from other U.S. cities — such as New York City, Los Angeles and several others — to international cities and capitals to entire countries and the continent of Antartica. There are also a few noteworthy regions and major parks on the list.