Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Why now is the time to refinance your mortgage

By Gilbert Garcia – Guest contributor
Posted by 
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is a perfect time for people to refinance their home mortgage and for homebuyers to lock in historically low mortgage rates to make new home purchases.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Houston Business Journal

Houston Business Journal

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/houston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Now Is The Time#Mortgage#Refinance#Lock In
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Money

How to Qualify for a Mortgage

Homeownership is no small step. To qualify for a mortgage, you’ll need to meet your lender’s eligibility requirements. Most financial institutions consider your credit score, debts and income when determining your ability to secure a mortgage loan. Before you start shopping for mortgage rates, consider the following tips to improve...
Real EstateInvestorPlace

Rocket Mortgage Is at a Risky Phase in the Cycle

Most investors have very short memories and tend to enjoy the positive money-making trends in current market environments. Even worse, today’s younger growth and trader style investors have no memories of leveraged market crashes like 2008. One company that may create memories for young traders is Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) stock.
BusinessInman.com

Mortgage rates hit new all-time low for 15-year loans

Mortgage rates for a 15-year fixed rate loan hit a new all-time low this week as rates for 30-year loans also dipped by one-tenth of a percentage point, according to Freddie Mac’s weekly lender survey. “Concerns about the Delta variant, and the overall trajectory of the pandemic, are undoubtedly affecting...
Real Estaterismedia.com

Are COVID Concerns Slowing Down Mortgage Rates?

Freddie Mac posted the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®). The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.78% in July. – 30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage: Averaged 2.78% with an average 0.7 point for the week ending July 22, 2021, down from last week when it averaged 2.88%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.01%.
MarketsSFGate

The Property Line: 5 Mortgage Trends for the Rest of 2021

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. It's brutal out here for home buyers in the second half of 2021. Mortgage rates will rise, home prices will keep going up and buyers will continue to face competition. Here are housing trends to watch for in the final months of the year.
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

Mortgage Applications Dropped 4 Percent Last Week

Mortgage application volume decreased 4.0% on an adjusted basis during the week ended July 16, as the average rate for a 30-year increased to 3.11%, up from 3.09%, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Applications Survey. The previous week’s results included an adjustment for the Fourth of July...
Real EstateSFGate

3 ways credit plays into mortgage refinancing

(BPT) - If you’re thinking about refinancing your mortgage, there’s often a lot to consider. For instance, your decision to refinance may rely on current interest rates or your personal financial situation. Your credit score also plays a role in the mortgage refinancing process. While it can certainly factor into...
Real Estatecommunityadvocate.com

No Need to Despair – More Inventory is Here

This week I was informed by some homebuyer clients (let’s call them the Verklempt’s) that they were suspending their home search until the market corrects itself and prices come down. As their pseudonym suggests, this couple was overcome with emotion and just plain distraught after losing out on three homes. I suggested they come in to my office so we could review the current state of the market and take a glimpse into what the future may hold. By the time we were done, the Verklempt’s were rejuvenated, encouraged and ready to continue the search.
Real Estatefox5atlanta.com

Mortgage refinancing is cheaper than ever today with sub-3% rates, no adverse market fee

It just got even cheaper to refinance a mortgage, thanks to historically low interest rates and the elimination of a 0.5% refinancing fee for lenders. Now that lenders don't have to pay the Adverse Market Refinance Fee, they can pass on the cost savings to borrowers. The Enterprises (Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac) got rid of this fee earlier than expected, so that borrowers have the opportunity to take advantage of interest rates while they're still near record lows.
Real EstateAOL Corp

Mortgage rates: 'Santa Claus has come early for homeowners looking to refinance'

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) eliminated something called the "Adverse Market Refinance Fee," a huge boon to homeowners looking to refinance their mortgage. The refinancing fee was implemented in December as a way to pay for some of the pandemic-related mortgage relief. The agency calculated the fee by taking 0.5% of a loan’s balance and adding that to refinance costs.
Credits & LoansMotley Fool

Why Now May Be a Good Time to Get a New Credit Card

There's a reason why the summer of 2021 may be an ideal time to explore new credit card options. We all adjusted to the coronavirus pandemic in our own way; for me, much of 2020 and most of the first half of 2021 was spent at home or in the woods. I didn't go out at all, and if I saw friends, it was for a few brief moments in somebody's driveway.
Real EstateNBC San Diego

Mortgage Refinance Fee Dropped by Regulator, Lowering Costs for Borrowers

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are dropping a fee on mortgage refinances that was instituted during the pandemic, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency. They were charging lenders a 50 basis-point fee for all loans they delivered to the two mortgage giants, which was designed to cover losses projected as a result of the pandemic.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Fairway Independent Mortgage Uses Doma To Improve Refinance Business

Doma Intelligence platform will remove key points of friction and frustration that affect traditional mortgage closings. Nationwide mortgage lender, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, selected Doma to help digitally revitalize its refinance business. Doma Intelligence platform will remove key points of friction and frustration that affect traditional mortgage closings. “As an...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage volume picks up after two weeks of lows, led by refinances

After declining for two consecutive weeks to levels not seen in over a year, mortgage activity reversed course, due, in part, to lower interest rates, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The market composite index, which tracks mortgage application activity through a survey of MBA members, jumped a seasonally adjusted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy