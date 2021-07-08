New Horizons Band performs at Kohlmann Park July 18
The UNI New Horizons Band, under the direction of Diana Blake, will present a concert in Kohlmann park at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 18. The band members are age 50 and up and perform concerts at various venues throughout the Cedar Valley. There will be selections of light band music with marches by John Phillip Sousa, Leroy Anderson and Karl King. Additionally, the band will perform an arrangement of Lead On, O King Eternal, a medley of Johnny Mercer tunes and Gershwin’s, Summertime.www.communitynewspapergroup.com
