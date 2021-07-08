Bodies Recovered From Car Off LA Highway Believed To Be Of Missing Teen Couple
The police found a mangled car Tuesday off Los Angeles highway with two bodies, believed to be of a teen couple who went missing Thursday afternoon, in it. Sophie Edwards and Ethan Manzano, both 19, were last seen near Newcombs Ranch in the Angeles National Forest, where they were visiting friends. Though authorities have not yet officially identified the bodies, volunteers assisting in the search said they have found the couple’s belongings, ABC7 reported.lansingdaily.com
