TikTok Launches ‘Career Tok’ Initiative To Allow Users To Submit Video Resumes

Okay, this article is for those who have never posted a video on TikTok. The rest of you? Stop snickering, and go away. Are we alone? Okay, here we go. To begin, there are actually more TikTok newbies than you’d think. But the service is definitely worth exploring: TikTok is a really fun (and sometimes even educational) app. And after you’ve swiped through a bunch of videos — some great, some really funny, and some that you wish you’d never seen — you may want to try your hand at creating your own.