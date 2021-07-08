TikTok Launches ‘Career Tok’ Initiative To Allow Users To Submit Video Resumes
TikTok is launching a new initiative that will allow users to connect with employers through the app. Through the “#CareerTok” pilot program, users can upload videos showing off their career skills in a creative way. Once users upload the video and use the hashtag, #TikTokResumes, companies like Target, Chipotle, Shopify, Meredith, NASCAR and the WWE can dive through the submissions to find a new generation of talent.defpen.com
