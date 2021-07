The Goonies: Never Say Die is a new board game from Prospero Hall and Funko Games. It allows fans of the classic ‘80s film to take part in adventures similar to what happens in the movie. It’s designed for 2-5 players and is available now from Target. Funko Games was kind enough to send me a copy of the game and my in-laws are huge Goonies fans, so I had to play it with them. If you’re a fan of the film, you’ll really want to consider this game.