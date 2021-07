If you’re anything like me, and by that I mean someone who casually uses Venmo as an alternate form of social media, you’re about to be severely disappointed. The days of stalking your Venmo feed are coming to an end. Say goodbye to that first morning cup of coffee whilst scrolling through transactions of people you don’t know! The global view feature will disappear as part of an app redesign in the next couple weeks. This redesign is a privacy measure that has been well received by app users, thus far.