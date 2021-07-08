“Coffee Purist” Jen Aniston Says This Trendy Supplement Changed How She Takes Her Morning Cup Of Joe

When TZR last caught up with Jennifer Aniston in 2019, she was still on-the-fence about joining Instagram, COVID wasn’t in anyone’s vocabulary, and a Friends reunion was a pie-in-the-sky dream discussed by fans and pop-culture fanatics in Reddit chats. Oh, how times have changed. Fast forward two years later and you’ll find the actor treating her 32.6M IG followers to regular posts about her dogs, the world is on (hopefully) the tail-end of a year-plus global pandemic, and the aforementioned reunion not only aired, but was watched by 29% of streaming U.S. households. Not to mention Aniston has also gotten a new gig thanks to her dedication to all things wellness.