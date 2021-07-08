U.S. projects modest oil output increase in 2021 despite high prices

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) The past week has been particularly volatile in the oil market, with the Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures prices losing more than 6% and 7%, respectively, on Monday. The sharp drop early in the week stemmed from factors such as an OPEC+ finally making a deal to increase output, mounting COVID-19 fears, and a rising U.S. dollar, Bloomberg reported. Prices have since rebounded, however, with WTI and Brent erasing Monday’s losses by Thursday evening – as Rigzone’s pricing graphs show.