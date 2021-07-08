Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

U.S. projects modest oil output increase in 2021 despite high prices

By Sheela Tobben
MySanAntonio
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. sees limited domestic oil production growth through next year despite rising oil prices and rebounding demand. Oil explorers will produce 20,000 barrels a day more than previously forecast for this year, at 11.1 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said in a report Wednesday. Output next year was raised 60,000 barrels day to 11.9 million, making it the first upward revision since March. At the same time the agency boosted its price forecast for West Texas Intermediate by $4 a barrel to $65.85 for 2021.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#U S Oil Production#Peak Oil#Eia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Traffictheedgemarkets.com

Oil prices fall after unexpected rise in US crude oil stocks

SINGAPORE (July 22): Oil prices fell on Thursday after an unexpected rise in U.S. crude oil inventories and as rising COVID-19 infections threaten demand, but prices held on to most of their gains from the previous session on expectations that supplies will remain tight through year-end. Brent crude fell 32...
Energy Industryoilmanmagazine.com

U.S. Number 1 Producer of Petroleum and Natural Gas

The oil and gas industry in the U.S. produced the most petroleum and natural gas than in any other country during 2020, easily outpacing Russia and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, crude oil exports from the U.S. reached a record high last year. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the Department of...
Traffic95.3 MNC

GasBuddy: Pump prices to go down in coming days

Gas prices are expected to go down in the coming days. That’s due, in part, to OPEC coming to an agreement on oil production over the weekend and a rise in coronavirus cases throughout the country. “OPEC’s plan is to raise oil production by 400,000 bpd each month until 2022,...
TrafficDailyFx

Oil Price Recovery Unfazed by Unexpected Rise in US Crude Inventories

The price of oil snaps the series of lower highs and lows carried over from the previous week as it extends the rebound from the monthly low ($66.44), and crude may stage a larger recovery over the remainder of the week as it appears to be unfazed by an unexpected uptick in US inventories.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil climbs over 4% despite rise in U.S. inventories

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose more than 4% Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as improved risk appetite provided support despite data showing an unexpected rise in U.S. oil inventories. Brent crude futures rose $2.88, or 4.2%, to settle at $72.23 a barrel. U.S. West...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil up $1.50/bbl as demand recovery seen tightening supply

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose about $1.50 a barrel on Thursday, extending gains made in the previous three sessions on expectations of tighter supplies through 2021 as economies recover from the coronavirus crisis. Brent crude settled at $73.79 a barrel, up $1.56, or 2.2%, while U.S....
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil prices end higher, rising 1% after biggest drop in months

Oil futures settle with a more than 1% climb on Tuesday, a day after the U.S. benchmark suffered its biggest single-session decline since September. Signs of a tight physical market help soothe worries over the economic outlook tied to the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Trafficinvesting.com

U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles up Unexpectedly, First Time in 9 Weeks

(Adds crude prices and analyst comment, paragraphs 5-8) Investing.com -- Stockpiles of U.S. crude oil unexpectedly rose last week, snapping eight previous weeks of drawdowns, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories showed a build of 2.108 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a draw...
TrafficHouston Chronicle

Oil rises despite larger stockpiles

Oil reversed losses, resuming its recovery from a rout earlier in the week as sentiment firmed in wider markets. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3%, after dropping 1.1% early Wednesday. European equities climbed a second day and U.S. index futures moved higher. Crude tumbled 7.3% on Monday on concern that...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Is the Oil Demand Outlook Too Rosy or Not Rosy Enough?

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) The past week has been particularly volatile in the oil market, with the Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures prices losing more than 6% and 7%, respectively, on Monday. The sharp drop early in the week stemmed from factors such as an OPEC+ finally making a deal to increase output, mounting COVID-19 fears, and a rising U.S. dollar, Bloomberg reported. Prices have since rebounded, however, with WTI and Brent erasing Monday’s losses by Thursday evening – as Rigzone’s pricing graphs show.
TrafficYour Radio Place

Fuel Report: Nation average declines as demand flattens

WASHINGTON, D.C.–Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by two cents to $3.15. In its latest weekly report, the Energy Information Administration reported that gas demand began to flatten out over the past week . Additionally, total domestic gas stocks saw a slight decline as well.
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Trades Above $70 a Barrel Following Two-Day Rebound

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held a two-day gain above $70 a barrel that was powered by a drop in U.S. fuel and distillate stockpiles and a broader market rally. West Texas Intermediate was steady in early Asian trading following a surge of more than 4% on Wednesday. Gains in equities buttressed investors’ appetite for risk, outweighing concerns about the impact on energy demand from the rapid global spread of the delta coronavirus variant.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude, products prices spike as market rebound continues

Crude oil futures spiked July 21 back above the $70/b threshold as commodities and stock markets continued to rebound from the big July 19 selloff that was triggered by concerns of rising crude production and potential demand weakness from the rapidly spreading COVID-19 delta variant. Not registered?. Receive daily email...
Trafficschneiderdowns.com

Impact to Oil Prices following the OPEC Deal

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reached a deal Sunday to phase out 5.8 million barrels per day of oil production cuts by September 2022 as prices of oil hit their highest levels in over two years. Crude oil futures fell sharply Monday to end below $70 a barrel with U.S. prices posting their biggest daily percentage loss since September 2020.
Energy Industryworldoil.com

Venezuela ignores U.S. sanctions in quest to increase oil output

(Bloomberg) --Venezuela’s state-owned oil company imported a key component needed to achieve its goal of almost tripling crude production, defying U.S. efforts to isolate the Maduro regime’s grip on power. The supertanker Rene is discharging a hydrocarbon known as condensate at the Venezuelan port of Jose, according to a document...

Comments / 0

Community Policy