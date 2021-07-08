Cancel
Ojai, CA

Ojai, Ca | Residential Burglary Arrest

By Editorial
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOjai patrol deputies recognized a local Ojai resident in surveillance footage from the doorbell camera of a residence that was burglarized in Oak View. On 6-29-2021 an Oak View resident received an alert from their camera enabled doorbell security system. The resident was able to view video footage of an unknown subject knocking on their front door and then walking towards the side of their house after receiving no answer. The resident contacted a neighbor and asked them to check on the house. The neighbor saw the same subject from the video walking out from behind the victim’s gate. The unknown subject left the area quickly in a green vehicle. The victim returned home and found that the subject had entered their house through an unlocked door and took cash and jewelry from an unlocked safe.

