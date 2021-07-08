Top Great Neck Allergy & Asthma Doctor, Pauline Fani, MD, FACAAI Announces Virtual Consultations

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Pauline Fani, MD, FACAAI, (https://www.allergyasthmacenterlongisland.com) is the founder and medical director of the best in class Great Neck, Long Island, New York based Allergy & Asthma Center of Long Island. She is triple board certified in both adult and pediatric allergy and immunology, pediatric pulmonology, and general pediatrics. Today she stated, “There has been a notably significant rise in the need for virtual consultations for allergy and asthma patients. This is likely due to increased exposure to potential allergens resulting from people spending much longer hours indoors with potential undiagnosed environmental and pet allergies.”