Man Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison For Stalking And Threatening Simi Valley Woman
VENTURA, California – District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced today that Justin Zinman (DOB 09/12/88), of Idaho, was sentenced on July 2, 2021, to serve 11 years in prison for stalking a Simi Valley woman and threatening to kidnap and violently rape her. Zinman represented himself at trial and argued that the threats were protected speech. The case was investigated by the Simi Valley Police Department and prosecuted by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.www.citizensjournal.us
Comments / 0