ATLANTA – July 20, 2021 – Clark Atlanta University (CAU) today announced a groundbreaking partnership as the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to officially partner with Operation HOPE’s national One Million Black Business Initiative (1MBB). CAU’s commitment includes impacting the creation of 1000 Black entrepreneurs and business owners by 2030. Through 1MBB, CAU will engage students, alumni, faculty and staff to ensure they have access to resources and capital to successfully start and sustain their entrepreneurial endeavors. 1MBB launched in February 2021 and is largely funded through Shopify, the world’s second largest e-commerce platform. The movement is part of Operation HOPE’s broader mission to promote financial inclusion and dignity, aimed at empowering the underserved of America.