SEEN HIM? 3X Arsonist Wanted By Police In Lancaster

Charles Cieslik. Photo Credit: Lancaster Bureau of police

A 40-year-old man is wanted for three acts of arson in the city of Lancaster, according to police.

Charles Cieslik has been identified and charged with setting fire to multiple properties from the end of June to the beginning of July in the city of Lancaster, according to police.

The first fire was in the 100 block of South Prince Street at a building where a burning roll of paper towels and accelerant was found in the vestibule of an apartment building on June 30 at 10:44 p.m.

The floor, walls and front door leading into the apartment building were damaged.

The second fire was on a porch of a home in the 400 block of Beaver Street on July 1st at 1:41 a.m.

The third fire broke out less than 3 hours later at the same home as the second fire. A gasoline can, a chair and a doormat were a blaze when the city fire department arrived.

All three incidents were not random and specifically targeted persons known to the subject who set the fires, according to police.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall responded to the fire scenes and ruled the fires' cause and origin as Arson and incendiary in nature.

Charles Cieslik has been charged with: 3 counts of Arson, 9 counts of Aggravated Assault, 9 counts of REAP, 3 counts of Causing or Risking Catastrophe, 3 counts of Arson-possession of explosive or incendiary materials or devices.

A warrant has been obtained for Ceislik's arrest.

