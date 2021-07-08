Cancel
Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars

By Department of Energy, Office of Science
Newswise
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAluminum-26 has a long-lived quantum state that is difficult to study in a controlled, laboratory setting. A quantum state is a description of all the potential arrangements of the components in an atom or other system. Scientists instead use ion beam-target interactions to create an environment that adds a neutron to the radioactive isotope Silicon-26 to study excited quantum states in Silicon-27. These are the same states that are populated in the proton capture on the unwieldy long-lived quantum state of Aluminum-26. This approach is possible because of the remarkable symmetry between protons and neutrons. This symmetry means adding a proton to the long-lived state in Aluminum-26 is equivalent to adding a neutron to the ground state of Silicon-26.

#Nuclear Energy#Quantum Physics#Aluminum 26#Universe#The Department Of Energy#Office Of Science#Office Of Nuclear Physics#Stfc
