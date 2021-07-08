Realistic Expectations For The 2021 Season

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleJuly is the last month before Baylor football starts back up again. It will be here before for you know it. In the next few weeks conferences all across the country, including the Big XII, will host media days. A couple of weeks later fall camp will start. From that point on fans will be hanging on to every word from the coaching staff trying to read between lines. But for now, all we can do is speculate using the information we have. Taking into account the schedule, returning experience, and program trajectory, I believe that 7 wins is a realistic expectation for Baylor fans. It can be done by 7 regular season wins, or 6 wins in the regular season and capping off the year with a bowl victory.

