Ceracare Australia - Where to Buy Ceracare Supplements in Australia

Australian wildlife. Koalas, platypus, wallabies. We use them as our emblems, put them on our coins, name our sporting teams after them and companies use them as logos. Echidnas, dingoes, kangaroos. They are part of the fabric of our national identity. And so they should be. Most of them are found nowhere else on Earth. Wombats, numbats, bettongs. This continent is home to an amazing diversity of plants and animals, not to mention the unique landscapes they call home. They make Australia what it is and were here long before humans arrived. Antechinus, quolls, phascogales. But do we actually care about them? Of course we do! But can we honestly say that, if we judge ourselves by our actions? Thylacine, Bramble Cay melomys, Christmas Island pipistrelle.