Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Market to Witness a CAGR of 19.06% during 2021 to 2027 Globally- AXIOM MRC

atlantanews.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe factors such as low price of virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation services, rising adoption of virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation, rising cases of disability among the population are likely to contribute to healthy growth of the market. New York, July, 2021: Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added a report on global...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Competition#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#Virtual Rehabilitation#Cagr#Hospitals Clinics#270 Vision Ltd#Brontes Processing#Hinge Health Inc#Sword Health Inc#Mira Rehab Limited#Motek Medical#Gesturetek Inc#Geminus Qhom#Rehametrics#Virtualware Group#Motorika Medical Ltd#Neuro Rehab Vr#Healthcare Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Related
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Global Logistics Warehouse Demand To Surge Through 2024, JLL Says

Worldwide demand for logistics warehousing, already at elevated levels, will continue to surge at least through 2024 as more space will be needed to support growth in multiple industries, notably e-commerce, according to a survey published Wednesday by real estate services giant JLL Inc. (NYSE: JLL) The survey of 720...
Softwareatlantanews.net

PC Inventory Software Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future: Belarc, Lansweeper, EasyVista, Grokability

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of PC Inventory Software Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "PC Inventory Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global PC Inventory Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the PC Inventory Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Customer Communication Management Software Market Poised for Excellent Growth During (2021-2026) | Comprehensive Study By AMA

A CCM platform is intended to facilitate connectivity between an organisation and its customers. CCM Software can be effectively Integrated in almost every industry, but it is particularly popular in banking, property and casualty insurance, and manufacturing. These Software services assists in managing the company's contact through several channels, using the customer data to provide better-Personalized customer. This Software is effective Means to Have a Meaningful and Lasting customer relationship, unlike the Traditional approach that requires Immense Investment and Manpower. Companies see CCM software as a Strategic tool for Higher Profitability in the Long run Hence the Global Customer Communication Management Software Market is Expected to Flourish.
Environmentatlantanews.net

Green Technology & sustainability Market to Witness a CAGR of 25.67% during 2021 to 2027, Globally - Axiom MRC

Wilmington, July 14, 2021: Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added a report on global green technology & sustainability market which includes study on technology and application across various countries of key regions across the globe. The global green technology & sustainability market was projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.67% for the forecast period 2021 to 2027. The global market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD Million) generated by the green technology & sustainability market.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Intelligent Vending Machine Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the intelligent vending machine market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from basic vending machine to use of IoT/augmented reality/artificial intelligence. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the intelligent vending machine market is expected to reach $11.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 7.7%. In this market, a beverage is the largest segment by application, whereas an office is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like machines are becoming a major distribution channels for fast moving consumer goods.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Modular Substation Market is Set to Produce a Dominating CAGR of $$% During Forecast 2022-2031

The market assessment of the Global Modular Substation Market status focuses on compiling the most crucial aspects indicating the growth and development scenario coupled with the strategic significance, global market size, and volume, cost structure identifying the revenue generation, consumption, and overall expenditure and finally delivers the accurate analysis of the global market estimates. It also incorporates a thorough analysis of the market dynamics analyzing the major influential factor responsible for altering the growth of the global Modular Substation industry including the drivers, restraints and current market trends. New concepts and methodologies in the field of Modular Substation market are also a critical part of the market study providing an overview of the future market scenario.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Luxury Watches Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Luxury Watches Market by Type (Mechanical Watches and Electronic Watches), End User (Men and Women), and Distribution Channel (Online Store, Single Brand Store and Multi Brand Store): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Luxury Watches market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Luxury Watches market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Frozen Potatoes Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Frozen Potatoes Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Frozen Potatoes market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Frozen Potatoes industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market to the Next Level | SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Sage Group plc, Workday

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market by Component (Software and Service), Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud, and Hybrid), Business Function (Finance, Human Resource (HR), Supply Chain, Customer Management, Inventory Management, Manufacturing Module, and Others), End User (Large Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, and Small Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & Distribution, Government & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Construction, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
RetailBusiness Insider

Automotive Transformation Group Created to Revolutionise Vehicle Sales Enabling Billions in Online Sales as Industry Rapidly Digitises

KENT, United Kingdom, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Automotive Transformation Group has launched today as the new entity of the recently merged leading automotive suppliers, Autofutura and GForces. Created to revolutionise the entire vehicles sales process, the Group offers the industry's first market-ready, global and scalable solution for automated vehicle cycle management optimisation. It will enable billions of pounds in online sales and efficiencies across the global automotive industry and fundamentally improve the way cars are purchased.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Management Consulting Services Market May Set New Growth Story | Deloitte Consulting, PwC, EY

The latest study released on the Global Management Consulting Services Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Management Consulting Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Drinksatlantanews.net

Brewing Ingredients Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

According to the new market research report "Brewing Ingredients Market by Source (Malt Extract, Adjuncts/Grains, Hops, Beer Yeast, and Beer Additives), Brewery Size (Macro Brewery and Craft Brewery), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Brewing Ingredients Market was valued at USD 34.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%, to reach USD 47.9 billion by 2026. The rise in global population and increasing disposable income in developing economies are creating new avenues for alcoholic beverages.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening | Kofax Inc, UiPath, Inc, Blue Prism, Pegasystems Inc

The ' Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Economyatlantanews.net

Robotaxi Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2030

The Robotaxi Market is projected to grow from 617 units in 2021 to reach 1,445,822 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 136.8%. Automotive companies are investing huge amounts in research and testing of self-driving technology. The emerging trend of robotaxis, shuttles, and vans are fueling the overall growth of the market. Other major factors responsible for growth are increasing demand for ride-hailing services, optimizing fleet management, and reducing the overall cost of operations. With the rising demand for public transport, there has been a substantial increase in the use of technologically advanced vehicles such as fully-electric vehicles, semi-autonomous, and autonomous vehicles which have raised the demand for self-driving vehicles. Companies such as Waymo (US), Cruise Automation (US), Baidu (China), AutoX (China), and Tesla (US) are leading the market.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Billing & Invoicing Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Bitrix24, Xero, Zoho

The Latest Released Billing & Invoicing Software market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Billing & Invoicing Software market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Billing & Invoicing Software market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Replicon TimeBill, FreshBooks, Chargebee, Tipalti AP Automation, Xero, Elorus, Certify Purchasing, Clio, BigTime, MONEI, TimeSolv, Avaza, Zoho Invoice, HarmonyPSA, PandaDoc, Bitrix24, Zoho Books & Time Tracker.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Container Application Platform Market is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Microsoft, Apcera, Cisco

The latest study released on the Global Container Application Platform Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Container Application Platform market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Non-Woven Adhesives Market worth $3.5 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Non-Woven Adhesives Market by Technology (Hot-melt), Type (SBC, APAO, EVA), Application (Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2025, from USD 2.3 billion in 2020. Non-woven adhesives are used for the adhesion of non-woven fabrics, hygiene, and disposable products. These adhesives are manufactured using base polymers and tackifiers. Tackifiers are petroleum/hydrocarbon-based and are made from bio-based ingredients. Non-woven adhesives are used extensively in various products such as baby diapers, training pants, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, and tissue, towel & napkin. The adhesive is placed in a fluid medium with an absorbent held within the disposable material, and on cooling, it provides the required adhesion or bonding. Non-woven adhesives have high elasticity and excellent bonding strength.

Comments / 0

Community Policy