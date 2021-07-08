Base Oil Market worth $36.7 billion by 2025
According to the new market research report "Base Oil Market by Group (Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV, Group V), Application (Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Grease, Metalworking Fluid), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, MEA) – Global Forecast To 2025", The global Base Oil Market is projected to grow from USD 28.7 billion in 2020 to USD 36.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2025. The growing demand for high-grade oils in the automotive industry and the increasing GDP in the Asia Pacific driven by increasing industrial activities are the key factors fueling the growth of the base oil market across the globe.www.atlantanews.net
