New Amtrak trains will eliminate 30-minute delay on trips to Virginia

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is pleased to announce that effective Monday, July 26, 2021, additional train service will be added to the CTrail Hartford Line and Shore Line East. Seven round trips that were eliminated in March, 2020 will be returned to the Hartford Line schedule and seven additional trains will be added to the Shore Line East schedule. Four Shore Line East trains will be extended from Old Saybrook to New London to allow for more travel options.