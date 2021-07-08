Cancel
Virginia State

New Amtrak trains will eliminate 30-minute delay on trips to Virginia

WUSA9
WUSA9
 14 days ago
WASHINGTON — A new fleet of trains for Amtrak means that trips across the Potomac will no longer face delays for engine changes. On Wednesday, the Washington-headquartered rail service announced a $7.3 billion investment with Siemens Mobility to manufacture a new fleet of up to 83 multi-powered trains that will gradually begin to replace the current rollingstock, many of which have been in service for more than 40 years, according to Amtrak C.E.O Bill Flynn.

