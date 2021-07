Cloud-based satellite-based broadband provider Gilat Satellite (NASDAQ: GILT) stock has fallen over 50% from its 2021 highs set in February 2021. The provider of satellite-based broadband is riding the reopening tailwinds as well the 5G rollout. The global provider sees an improvement of its weakest segment in-Flight Connectivity (IFC) as travel resumes with the acceleration of COVID vaccinations. The airline industry is rebounding in a V-shaped manner as travel volumes resume much faster than analysts anticipated. Gilat is a key benefactor and should see it reflected in its upcoming quarters. Prudent investors seeking a post-pandemic reopening play on the tailwinds of the recovery in airliners and the 5G megatrend can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Gilat Satellite.