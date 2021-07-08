Female Musicians and Content Creators Go Gritty in the City

NBC is developing Redrum, a project that the network bought before its decision last month to not renew Good Girls for a fifth season. Created by Nzingha Stewart with Bans and fellow Good Girls executive producer Carla Banks-Waddles serving as executive producers, Redrum "is described a sexy, swampy dark dramedy/thriller about two best friends — Jess and Sadie – who host a podcast about New Orleans’ most infamous serial killers," per Deadline. "But when they make fun of the wrong sociopath and people close to them start to turn up dead, our friends, who are grossly ill-equipped for this unfortunate circumstance, realize they have to do what the police haven’t: find the killer before they become the victims of their own story. Let the good times roll."