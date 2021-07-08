Cancel
Music

Female Musicians and Content Creators Go Gritty in the City

By Lina Lecaro
L.A. Weekly
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePink is anything but meek. At least that’s the message behind a new platform aimed at female empowerment and networking through performance, partnerships, and music called Gritty in Pink. Founded by Shira Yevin –the woman behind the popular Shiragirl Stage featuring women rockers on the Vans Warped Tour– G.I.P. has been spreading its message and vibe, highlighting musicians, artists and creators via livestreams in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns.

