420 Munchies: Late Night Snacks for Orange County Stoners

It’s no secret Orange County is home to some of the best beaches, attractions and activities the United States has to offer. Whether you’re visiting from up north, the east coast or beyond, the multitude of things to do in Orange County this weekend is endless. But why wait until the weekend? Kickstart your OC staycay with some midweek fun! From celebrated theme parks like Disneyland and places to see a live musical like the Segerstrom Center for the Arts to the region’s charming coastal towns like Newport Beach, it’s no wonder this iconic county attracts visitors from around the world. So get ready to add some fun to your calendar because we’ve rounded up some of the best things to do in Orange County!