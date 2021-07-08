Cancel
To sequester carbon, leave crop leftovers to rot?

By Ida Eriksen-U. Copenhagen
Futurity
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlant materials that lie to rot in soil makes good compost and play a key role in sequestering carbon, research finds. For quite some time, farmers and researchers have been focusing on how to bind carbon to soil. Doing so makes food crops more nutritious and increases yields. However, because carbon is converted into CO2 when it enters the atmosphere, there is a significant climate benefit to capturing carbon in soil as well.

