Governor Andrew Cuomo Friday signed legislation Friday enacting “Lian’s Law,” authorizing the Department of Health to add information about preeclampsia – including detection, risk factors and possible options for treatments – to its health care and wellness education and outreach program. Preeclampsia is a serious medical condition caused by high blood pressure any time after the 20th week of pregnancy. If left untreated, it can lead to organ damage, strokes or seizures, premature birth, and even death. In many cases, preeclampsia can be detected early on or prevented altogether.