Flash Flood Watch issued for King George by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Lincoln County; Northeast Clark County; Sheep Range; Southern Clark County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon; Western Clark and Southern Nye County .Conditions will be favorable today for extensive flash flooding as a disturbance aloft rotates across southern Nevada and northwest Arizona this afternoon. This will combine with abundant moisture triggering scattered to numerous thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST/9 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of northwest Arizona and Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley, Lincoln County, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range, Southern Clark County, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon and Western Clark and Southern Nye County. * Until 9 PM MST/9 PM PDT/ this evening. * * Scattered to numerous thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall are expected to develop around Clark and Lincoln counties of southern Nevada and Mohave County in northwest Arizona through this afternoon and early evening. * Storms will move slowly toward the northeast and may redevelop and move over the same area multiple times. * Burn scars from recent wildfires will be especially prone to flash flooding.