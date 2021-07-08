Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Holmes, Lake, Medina, Portage by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Holmes; Lake; Medina; Portage; Stark; Summit; Wayne A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WESTERN PORTAGE GEAUGA...CUYAHOGA...EASTERN MEDINA...LAKE...SOUTHEASTERN ASHLAND NORTHWESTERN STARK...SUMMIT...WAYNE AND NORTHERN HOLMES COUNTIES At 208 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Highland Hills to near Brunswick to Wooster to Loudonville. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Medina, Wooster, Painesville, Willowick, Ravenna, Chardon, Fairport Harbor, Millersburg, Parma, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Mentor, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Massillon, North Royalton and Kent. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.