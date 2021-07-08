Cancel
RHONY’s Bershan Shaw on Eboni K. Williams Race Chat With Ramona Singer: ‘Know Your Audience’

Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 15 days ago
“Real Housewives of New York”‘ guest star Bershan Shaw was asked about the recent heated racial discussion between Eboni K. Williams and Ramona Singer.

She says while she understood Eboni’s intention, Ramona is not always a great listener and learns by example.

“I respect Eboni because this is sort of her platform and her cause,” she said on Bravo’s “The Daily Dish podcast. “But Ramona is like, ‘Enough! I feel like I’m in school, like, I’m not in the third grade!'”

Bershan has built a close friendship with Ramona and feels the attorney’s approach was all wrong.

“Ramona learns by example,” she continued. “She doesn’t want to hear it every single day, every minute of the day. She’ll be burned out. So, that’s what I say for that [situation]. Like, meet people where they are, and know your audience. You gotta know who you’re talking to.”

Bershan is a motivational speaker and a life coach by profession. So of course, Bravo wanted to know which Housewives could most use her services.

“I think Ramona goes on autopilot. She’s a great girl [and] she could find anyone. Her body is together. But I think it’s always, ‘Oh, you gotta be this, you gotta have a yacht, you gotta have this or that.’ And I think that puts up a wall that divides her from a good guy,’ she says of her new show bestie.

Since getting divorced, Ramona has been dating a lot… but she is yet to find anything serious.

Bershan added, “[Ramona] wants a guy that loves her, that cares for her, [and] that wants to hold her in his arms. People are like, ‘Oh, she’s tough, she’s a tough cookie.’ But deep down inside, she’s really not. She’s a little girl who wants love, who wants affection, who wants friendship. That’s really the deep part of Ramona.”

