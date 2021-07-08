Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State men's basketball season tickets on sale starting July 21

By Sarah Wynn
WSYX ABC6
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tickets for the Ohio State men's basketball non-conference schedule will go on sale Wednesday, July 21. Season ticket renewals and new season ticket deposits will be available for full season ticket holders, including eligible faculty and staff members. Ticket renewals will be accepted online via customer's Ohio State Buckeyes Accounts. All eligible ticket holders will receive instructions via email to the address on record in their account.

abc6onyourside.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Florida State
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Florida, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports Classic#Tba#Wsyx#Buckeyes#Wolfe Foundation#Covid#Cbs Sports Classic#Bowling Green Lrb#Seton Hall#Nit#Bowling Green#The Beach Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
Sports
Seton Hall University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday with a video on Twitter narrated by actor Tom Hanks, ending months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
Posted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
Posted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
Posted by
CNN

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died following bicycle crash

(CNN) — New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died, five days after being involved in a bicycling crash, the Knapp family announced on Thursday. He was 58. Nicknamed "Knapper," he "was called back home to Heaven, where he will be reunited with his Dad," the family said in a statement.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night, which targeted captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afganistan, the U.S. military has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy