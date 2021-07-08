Ohio State men's basketball season tickets on sale starting July 21
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tickets for the Ohio State men's basketball non-conference schedule will go on sale Wednesday, July 21. Season ticket renewals and new season ticket deposits will be available for full season ticket holders, including eligible faculty and staff members. Ticket renewals will be accepted online via customer's Ohio State Buckeyes Accounts. All eligible ticket holders will receive instructions via email to the address on record in their account.abc6onyourside.com
