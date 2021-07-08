Tales of a California exodus are overblown, according to new research
People may be leaving California, but there's no mass exodus, according to a collection of new research from the University of California. To the extent that residents are leaving the state, they aren't leaving in unusually high numbers, according to the studies. And despite what some Bay Area venture capitalists may be saying, the wealthiest Californians are, as a group, the state's most satisfied residents.www.bizjournals.com
