Kandi Burruss Reveals She and a Destiny’s Child Member Share the Ex Who Inspired ‘Bill, Bills, Bills’

Posted by 
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 15 days ago
Kandi Burruss is the phenomenal pen behind Destiny’s Child’s megahit, “Bills, Bills, Bills.”

However, in a recent interview with Glamour, Kandi revealed that she had more than just music in common with one of the girl group members.

“When I got with the girls at the studio, we were singing them the idea. I had the melody of how I felt like the verse should go, and we came together for the lyrics,” she begins.

“I use a lot of my past relationships as inspiration. The relationship I had been in prior to [writing the song], I took inspiration from it…though I didn’t tell them that,” she continued.

Then Kandi reveals that one of the ladies was dating the ex who inspired the female empowerment anthem.

“Now, this is the really funny part: One of the girls that was in the group was dating my ex at the time.,” she says. “So I didn’t tell them that some of the lyrics in there were inspired by him. The part that was a clear inspiration—using my phone and pretending like he didn’t use it, driving my car and not putting any gas in it—that was real stuff that had happened to me! But I won’t tell you who from the group was dating my ex.”

It’s a good thing Kandi did date this hapless ex-boyfriend. The song earned two Grammy nominations: Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals for the group.

We’d still really like to know who this ex was… but she’ll never tell.

She also opened up about penning “Just Kickin’ It,” Xscape’s biggest hit.

She shared that the single “was life-changing” for her and the other group members.

“I was still in high school when we put that song out. I remember we were working on that album when I was in eleventh grade; the summer after, we went and shot the video—the original video—and some of our friends from school were in the shoot. The song was released during the summer. By the time I started senior year, it hit number one. So I’m in high school with a number one record, and it was amazing. It was a performing arts school, so everyone was super supportive. We became the format for a lot of the kids after us that went to that high school,” she says.

Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

