Redundant – again

“Welcome to another meeting of Club Cliché, where we renew terms in our vocabulary that have been beaten to death by overuse,” said our chairman, Bottom Line, as quick as a New York minute. “I see some familiar faces here: Fifteen Minutes of Fame, You Go, Girl and Compassionate Conservative. Hi, there, Occupy Wall Street and your cousin, Wall Street to Main Street, and Houston We Have a Problem. This meeting we have a whole batch of newcomers, like Existential. You seem to slip into every phrase, even when not needed. I see that Heavy Lifting has brought us two newcomers, Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter. Then there’s #MeToo, which, if you Google, pops up constantly. Incidentally, Google, you are now a verb.” If it walks Like a Duck spoke up. “Don’t forget Enslaved. For 300 years the term was Slave. Why the change?”