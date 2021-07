WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - There might be a new sheriff in town within the next few weeks for both Pittsfield Township and Eastern Michigan University. Matthew Harshberger, Pittsfield Township’s public safety director, is a finalist for the police chief spot at EMU, he told the township’s Board of Trustees in a July 15 letter. He will interview on campus on Friday, July 23, and then with EMU’s Board of Regents on Monday, July 26, and expects to hear an answer “within a week or so” afterward, he wrote in the letter.