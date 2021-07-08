What you need to know about the highly contagious delta variant
The highly transmissible coronavirus variant called delta is present in all 50 states and is already dominant in many parts of the United States. Modeling shows the new variant now accounts for 51.7% of all infections in this country, five times the prevalence four weeks earlier, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest estimates show delta has overtaken alpha, the variant first identified in the United Kingdom which quickly spread throughout the world, including the United States.www.lmtonline.com
