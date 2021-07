I read Brian Maffly’s excellent article, “BLM to remove ‘excess’ horses from Utah’s beloved Onaqui herd,” with interest. In 1971, Congress passed the Wild and Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act with the purpose “to protect and manage wild free-roaming horses and burros” and to “maintain a thriving natural ecological balance on the public lands.” The Bureau of Land Management administers for the American people 245 million acres, or one-tenth of America’s land base. Of that total, 60% (155 million acres) is often unsustainably grazed by livestock. Herd Management Areas (31.6 million acres), in theory prioritized wild horses and other native wildlife, comprise approximately only 13% of BLM lands.