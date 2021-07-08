Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

How Romanesco cauliflower forms its spiraling fractals

By Nikk Ogasa
Science News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe swirling green cones that make up the head of Romanesco cauliflower also form a fractal pattern — one that repeats itself on multiple scales. Now, the genes that underlie this stunning structure have been identified, and the fractal pattern has been replicated in a common lab plant, Arabidopsis thaliana, researchers report in the July 9 Science.

www.sciencenews.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Science#Fractals#Cauliflower#Romanesco#Arabidopsis#Ens De Lyon#Cnrs
Related
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Top Scientist Reveals Why the Universe is “Doomed to Perish”

Most scientists believe that our Universe was born roughly 13.7 billion years ago, along with the biggest event of all: the Big Bang. At first, all matter, space, and time were crammed into a very small singularity that apparently came from nowhere. Although there are plenty of questions here without...
AstronomyUniverse Today

Is the Universe a Fractal?

We find examples of fractals everywhere in nature. Tree branches, snowflakes, river deltas, cloud formations, and more. So it’s natural to ask the ultimate question: is the entire universe one giant fractal? The answer is…no, but sorta yes. Benoit Mandelbrot, who pretty much everyone agrees introduced the modern concept of...
Gardeninginsidescience.org

Failure to Flower Makes These Vegetables Grow in Fractals

(Inside Science) -- The spiraling cones of Romanesco heads look more like psychedelic works of art than like their more mundane cousin the cauliflower. Now scientists have found these complex fractal structures may be created from chain reactions that build stems on top of stems. A growing plant regularly produces...
GardeningShropshire Star

Scientists reveal how cauliflowers develop their unique shape

Instead of reaching flowering stage, cauliflowers develop into stems, which in turn continue trying to produce flowers. The well known children’s song may declare cauliflowers fluffy, but now researchers have discovered why. The mystery of how this strangely shaped vegetable forms has now been solved by a team of mathematicians...
Mathematicshackaday.com

Finding Fractals In The 1930’s

The mesmerizing properties of fractals are surprising as their visual complexity often arises from simple equations. [CodeParade] set out to show how simple a fractal is by creating them using technology from the 1930s. The basic idea is based on projectors and cameras, which were both readily available and widely used in television (CRT projectors were in theaters by 1938, though they weren’t in color until the 1950s).
Astronomytheclevelandamerican.com

Science will be able to know how gas forms stars

A telescope at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) has captured images of nearby galaxies that resemble colorful cosmic fireworks and will help astronomers discover what triggers the gas to form stars. Images obtained with ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile show different components of galaxies in different colors, allowing...
AstronomyNewswise

Capturing Electrons in Space

Newswise — Interstellar clouds are the birthplaces of new stars, but they also play an important role in the origins of life in the Universe through regions of dust and gas in which chemical compounds form. The research group, molecular systems, led by ERC prize winner Roland Wester at the Institute for ion physics and applied physics at the University of Innsbruck, has set itself the task of better understanding the development of elementary molecules in space. "Put simply, our ion trap allows us to recreate the conditions in space in our laboratory," explains Roland Wester. "This apparatus allows us to study the formation of chemical compounds in detail." The scientists working with Roland Wester have now found an explanation for how negatively charged molecules form in space.
PhysicsAPS physics

Vorticity-induced anomalous Hall effect in an electron fluid

We develop a hydrodynamic theory for an electron system exhibiting the anomalous Hall effect, and show that an additional anomalous Hall effect is induced by a vorticity generated near boundaries. We calculate the momentum flux and force proportional to the electric field using linear response theory. The hydrodynamic equation is obtained by replacing the local electric field with the electric current, focusing on a scale that is sufficiently larger than the mean-free path. It is demonstrated that there is a coupling between a vorticity of an electric current and a magnetization which generates a pressure from nonuniform vorticity. Taking into account Hall viscosity and relaxation forces, a nonuniform flow near a boundary and an additional Hall force are calculated. The additional anomalous Hall force is opposite to a conventional anomalous Hall force, resulting in a sign reversal in thin systems. An antisymmetric viscosity turns out to arise from the side-jump process due to the anomalous velocity.
ScienceAPS physics

Spin dynamics of the quantum dipolar magnet Yb3Ga5O12 in an external field

We investigate ytterbium gallium garnet Yb 3 Ga 5 O 12 in the paramagnetic phase above the supposed magnetic transition at. . Our study combines susceptibility and specific heat measurements with neutron scattering experiments and theoretical calculations. Below 500 mK, the elastic neutron response is strongly peaked in the momentum space. Along with that, the inelastic spectrum develops flat excitation modes. In magnetic field, the lowest energy branch follows a Zeeman shift in agreement with the field-dependent specific heat data. An intermediate state with spin canting away from the field direction is evidenced in small magnetic fields. In the field of 2 T, the total magnetization almost saturates and the measured excitation spectrum is well reproduced by the spin-wave calculations taking into account solely the dipole-dipole interactions. The small positive Curie-Weiss temperature derived from the susceptibility measurements is also accounted for by the dipolar spin model. Altogether, our results suggest that.
Astronomynanowerk.com

Millimeter-tall mountains on neutron stars

(Nanowerk News) New models of neutron stars show that their tallest mountains may be only fractions of millimetres high, due to the huge gravity on the ultra-dense objects. The research is presented today at the National Astronomy Meeting 2021. Neutron stars are some of the densest objects in the Universe:...
Cell PhonesScience Daily

Smartphone screens effective sensors for soil or water contamination

The touchscreen technology used in billions of smartphones and tablets could also be used as a powerful sensor, without the need for any modifications. Researchers from the University of Cambridge have demonstrated how a typical touchscreen could be used to identify common ionic contaminants in soil or drinking water by dropping liquid samples on the screen, the first time this has been achieved. The sensitivity of the touchscreen sensor is comparable to typical lab-based equipment, which would make it useful in low-resource settings.
ScienceAPS physics

Dynamical Mean-Field Theory for Markovian Open Quantum Many-Body Systems

A number of experimental platforms relevant for quantum simulations, ranging from arrays of superconducting circuits hosting correlated states of light to ultracold atoms in optical lattices in the presence of controlled dissipative processes. Their theoretical understanding is hampered by the exponential scaling of their Hilbert space and by their intrinsic nonequilibrium nature, limiting the applicability of many traditional approaches. In this work, we extend the nonequilibrium bosonic dynamical mean-field theory (DMFT) to Markovian open quantum systems. Within DMFT, a Lindblad master equation describing a lattice of dissipative bosonic particles is mapped onto an impurity problem describing a single site embedded in its Markovian environment and coupled to a self-consistent field and to a non-Markovian bath, where the latter accounts for fluctuations beyond Gutzwiller mean-field theory due to the finite lattice connectivity. We develop a nonperturbative approach to solve this bosonic impurity problem, which dresses the impurity, featuring Markovian dissipative channels, with the non-Markovian bath, in a self-consistent scheme based on a resummation of noncrossing diagrams. As a first application of our approach, we address the steady state of a driven-dissipative Bose-Hubbard model with two-body losses and incoherent pump. We show that DMFT captures hopping-induced dissipative processes, completely missed in Gutzwiller mean-field theory, which crucially determine the properties of the normal phase, including the redistribution of steady-state populations, the suppression of local gain, and the emergence of a stationary quantum-Zeno regime. We argue that these processes compete with coherent hopping to determine the phase transition toward a nonequilibrium superfluid, leading to a strong renormalization of the phase boundary at finite connectivity. We show that this transition occurs as a finite-frequency instability, leading to an oscillating-in-time order parameter, that we connect with a quantum many-body synchronization transition of an array of quantum van der Pol oscillators.
Physicsmit.edu

“Magic-angle” trilayer graphene may be a rare, magnet-proof superconductor

MIT physicists have observed signs of a rare type of superconductivity in a material called magic-angle twisted trilayer graphene. In a study appearing today in Nature, the researchers report that the material exhibits superconductivity at surprisingly high magnetic fields of up to 10 Tesla, which is three times higher than what the material is predicted to endure if it were a conventional superconductor.
Sciencenanowerk.com

Advanced microscopy shines light on new CRISPR-Cas system

(Nanowerk News) A new study describes how an interdisciplinary team of Cornell researchers used a state-of-the-art microscopy technique to reveal protein structures and key steps of a CRISPR-Cas system that holds promise for developing an improved gene editing tool. Eventually, these findings could lead to a reliable CRISPR-Cas system that...
ChemistryScience Now

Atomically resolved single-molecule triplet quenching

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abh1155, this issue p. 452; see also abj5860, p. 392. The nonequilibrium triplet state of molecules plays an important role in photocatalysis, organic photovoltaics, and photodynamic therapy. We report the direct measurement of the triplet lifetime of an individual pentacene molecule on an insulating surface with atomic resolution by introducing an electronic pump-probe method in atomic force microscopy. Strong quenching of the triplet lifetime is observed if oxygen molecules are coadsorbed in close proximity. By means of single-molecule manipulation techniques, different arrangements with oxygen molecules were created and characterized with atomic precision, allowing for the direct correlation of molecular arrangements with the lifetime of the quenched triplet. Such electrical addressing of long-lived triplets of single molecules, combined with atomic-scale manipulation, offers previously unexplored routes to control and study local spin-spin interactions.
Sciencesciencex.com

The math behind the 'fractal' shape of cauliflower explained

Have you ever stared at a cauliflower before preparing it and got lost in its stunningly beautiful pattern? Probably not, if you are in your right mind, but I reassure you it's worth a try. What you'll find is that what at first sight looks like an amorphous blob has a striking regularity.
MathematicsNature.com

Author Correction: Design and characterization of electrons in a fractal geometry

Correction to: Nature Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s41567-018-0328-0, published online 12 November 2018. In the version of this Letter originally published, in Fig. 3, for the data point of the experimental wave function map at bias voltage −0.3 V for the square lattice, a different bias voltage was erroneously used. This data point has now been removed. In addition, an error in the code used to determine the box-counting dimension of the wave function maps of the artificial electronic structures with a fractal geometry has been corrected. As a result, Fig. 3b has been split into Fig. 3b and c, to highlight how the choice of box size in the box-counting algorithm may affect the estimated effective dimension. The original and corrected versions of Fig. 3 are shown below. Accordingly, the caption has been amended, and the appropriate discussion in the main text, in the paragraph beginning “To determine whether...”, and the Methods has been updated to reflect the changes. Also, ref. 36 has been renumbered as ref. 31 and subsequent references updated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy