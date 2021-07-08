Quieter Fourth of July a wise move

Every creature with sensitive hearing is grateful for those of you who did not blow off firecrackers on the Fourth of July, and every veteran with PTSD and every firefighter who didn't have be thrown into one more needless fire fight must feel appreciation for people who watered their gardens and lawns against the grueling heat we've grown tired of rather than set ablaze with fireworks the dry wheat or underbrush with the sad excuse, "Gee, I didn't know."