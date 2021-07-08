Cancel
Chemistry

These weird, thin ice crystals are springy and bendy

By Emily Conover
Science News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTry to bend an icicle and it’ll snap in two. With its tendency to crack into shards, ice’s reputation for being stiff and brittle seems well-established. But thin, pristine threads of ice are bendy and elastic, scientists report in the July 9 Science. To create the flexible ice, Peizhen Xu...

ChemistrySmithonian

Scientists Make Thin Strands of Ice That Bend Without Breaking

We are accustomed to ice acting a bit like glass—rigid and brittle—but in a series of experiments, researchers have been able to bend ice’s usual rules to create thin strands of ice that are flexible and elastic, reports Emily Conover for Science News. The team behind the new paper, published...
Sciencedallassun.com

'Cyborg soil' reveals the secret microbial metropolis beneath our feet

Dig a teaspoon into your nearest clump of soil, and what you'll emerge with will contain more microorganisms than there are people on Earth. We know this from lab studies that analyse samples of earth scooped from the microbial wild to determine which forms of microscopic life exist in the world beneath our feet.
PhysicsAPS physics

Observation of a Dissipative Time Crystal

We present the first experimental realization of a time crystal stabilized by dissipation. The central signature in our implementation in a driven open atom-cavity system is a period doubled switching between distinct checkerboard density wave patterns, induced by the interplay between controlled cavity dissipation, cavity-mediated interactions, and external driving. We demonstrate the robustness of this dynamical phase against system parameter changes and temporal perturbations of the driving.
ScienceAPS Physics

Faster Switching in Liquid Crystals

Researchers have demonstrated a faster way to turn light transmission on and off in a liquid crystal. Liquid crystals, used in visual displays for more than 50 years, can be electrically switched between two molecular arrangements: one transparent and the other opaque. A newly developed liquid crystal can switch states more rapidly than those in current use [1]. If the same speedup can be achieved in materials that work at lower, more practical temperatures, new types of rapidly responsive electro-optic devices could result, such as virtual reality displays.
PhysicsAPS Physics

Time Crystals in Open Systems

1Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics, Garching, Germany. 2Department of Physics, University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. Experiments successfully capture signatures of a discrete time crystal phase in an open, quantum many-body system. Time crystals, as proposed by Frank Wilczek in 2012, are temporal analogs of conventional space crystals [1]. Just...
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

8 ways life would get weird on a flat Earth

Earth — the blue marble — is our spherical home. But what if Earth were flat? After all, some people truly believe in this retrograde idea. How would everyday life function? Would it function at all? We explore how much of an oddball, or "oddslice" Earth would be if it were flat and whether there are any advantages to living on a strange disk with the sun and moon rotating overhead like a cosmic carousel.
AstronomySpace.com

Marsquakes reveal Red Planet has surprisingly large core, thin crust

Quakes on Mars have unveiled its interior to an unprecedented degree, revealing surprising details about the Red Planet's crust, mantle and core. Measurements taken by NASA's InSight (Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport) lander have uncovered details, including a crustal layer that varies dramatically from previous understanding, a mantle less dense than the surface and a core that is larger and less dense than previously estimated, new results reveal. These findings will impact our understanding not only of the Red Planet today, but also how it and other rocky worlds formed and evolved in our solar system, scientists said.
ChemistryScience Now

Atomically resolved single-molecule triplet quenching

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Little is known about the atomistic mechanism that nature uses to mitigate the destructive interaction of triplet-excited pigment chromophores with omnipresent oxygen. Peng et al. tackled this challenge by developing a technique based on conducting atomic force microscopy to populate and track triplets in a single pentacene molecule, a model ϖ-conjugated system, placed on a sodium chloride surface (see the Perspective by Li and Jiang). The authors show how the triplet-state lifetime can be quenched in controllable manner by atomic-scale manipulations with oxygen co-adsorbed in close vicinity. The presented single-molecule spectroscopy paves the way for further atomically resolved studies of triplet excited states that play an important role in many other fields, such as organic electronics, photocatalysis, and photodynamic therapy.
WildlifeScience News

Insects had flashy, noise-making wings as early as 310 million years ago

Modern insects are versatile wing conversationalists. Crickets can scrape a leg against a wing or rub two wings together. Some grasshoppers beat their wings like castanets; others crackle and snap the thin membranes. Many butterfly wings play with light, manipulating it to hide in plain sight or reflecting it in flashes along iridescent or multifaceted surfaces (SN: 6/21/21).
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Earth's atmosphere

Earth is the only planet in the solar system with an atmosphere that can sustain life. The blanket of gases that surrounds our home planet not only contains the air that we breathe but also protects us from blasts of heat and radiation emanating from the sun. It warms the planet by day and cools it at night.
AstronomyPhys.org

Space-based infrared imaging reveals the nighttime weather on Venus

Little is known about Venus weather at night, as the absence of sunlight makes imaging difficult. Now, researchers have devised a way to use infrared sensors on board the Venus orbiter Akatsuki to reveal the first details of the nighttime weather of our nearest neighbor. Their analytical methods could be used to study other planets including Mars and gas giants as well. Furthermore, the study of Venusian weather granted by their methods could allow researchers to learn more about the mechanisms underpinning Earth's weather systems.
Astronomynanowerk.com

Millimeter-tall mountains on neutron stars

(Nanowerk News) New models of neutron stars show that their tallest mountains may be only fractions of millimetres high, due to the huge gravity on the ultra-dense objects. The research is presented today at the National Astronomy Meeting 2021. Neutron stars are some of the densest objects in the Universe:...
AstronomyCosmopolitan

The Best Crystals for Libra

Everyone loves Libras! The flirty, charming, clever diplomats of the zodiac are ruled by Venus, planet of love, beauty, and money. That means they adore beautiful things and beautiful people, romance, spending money, and generally having the best time. Everyone loves being around Libras—they just know how to make people feel good!
TechnologyWired

These Bendy Plastic Chips Fit in Unusual Places

Like anyone who designs computer chips for a living, James Myers is, at his core, a silicon guy. “Silicon is brilliant,” he says. Brilliant because it’s a natural semiconductor—able to both conduct electricity and act as an insulator, depending on the conditions—and because it can be engineered at small scale. Brilliant because it is the second-most-common element on Earth, probably clinging to the soles of your feet right now, and easily produced by heating sand. Those attributes have made it the bedrock of virtually every technology we use today. People like Myers, an engineer at the British semiconductor firm Arm, mostly spend their time thinking about how to pack more silicon into less space—an exponential march from thousands of transistors per chip in the 1970s to billions today. With Moore’s law, we are, as Myers puts it, “swimming in silicon.”
WildlifePhys.org

Researchers create snake-venom-derived 'super glue' that stops bleeding in seconds using visible light

Indiana Jones hates snakes. And he's certainly not alone. The fear of snakes is so common it even has its own name: ophidiophobia. Kibret Mequanint doesn't particularly like the slithery reptiles either (he actually hates them too) but the Western University bioengineer and his international collaborators have found a novel use for snake venom: a body tissue "super glue" that can stop life-threatening bleeding in seconds.
AstronomyPhys.org

Scientists determine Mars crustal thickness

Based on the analysis of marsquakes recorded by NASA's InSight mission, the structure of Mars's crust has now been determined in absolute numbers for the first time. Beneath the InSight landing site, the crust is either approximately 20 or 39 kilometers thick. That is the result of an international research team led by geophysicist Dr. Brigitte Knapmeyer-Endrun at the University of Cologne's Institute of Geology and Mineralogy and Dr. Mark Panning at Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology (Caltech). InSight stands for "Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport." NASA's lander, which landed on Mars on 26 November 2018, explores the crust, mantle and core of the red planet. The paper "Thickness and structure of the Martian crust from InSight seismic data' will appear in Science on July 23.
Scienceocmomblog.com

The Science Behind Healing Crystals

Crystals have been used for their healing properties for centuries. Cultures all around the world have used amethyst, lapis lazuli, and everything from green to red to pink gemstones to address health and wellness issues. You may have seen such crystals and gemstones, from quartz to jasper to Akoya pearls marketed for those with spiritual or wellness interests. But why do people use crystals for healing? And what are the different traditions surrounding crystals and their healing properties?

