Night Book, the spooky FMV-based horror title from Wales Interactive, will launch on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on July 27, 2021. The game focuses on pregnant translator Loralyn, who is working from home when she inadvertently brings forth an untold evil. With her husband away and her ill father also in the house, players must guide Loralyn by making crucial decisions to keep her family safe or even put them in danger. As such, players will be able to unlock multiple paths and endings throughout the story.