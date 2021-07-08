15-Story Mass Timber Tower for Riverfront

A Madison-based real estate firm is advancing plans to build a 15-story, 220-unit apartment building, The Edison, along the Milwaukee River. The structure would be built from mass timber, an engineered product made by combining layers of lumber into a stronger material. It would be the third mass timber building in the city, joining the low-rise Timber Lofts in Walker’s Point and Ascent, a 25-story luxury apartment tower under construction in East Town that will be the tallest mass timber building in the world when completed. The emerging technology is lighter than concrete, faster to assemble and fire resistant. The exposed wood structure is anticipated to command a price premium when marketing the apartments for rent.