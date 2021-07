Serge Ibaka has a decision to make this offseason in regards to his future with the LA Clippers. If he picks up his player option, he’ll make $9,720,900 next season. If he opts out, he’ll be able to test the market and see if he can make more. If he does step back and evaluate all his options, there sure are a lot of teams that need help at center. There are four great options for Ibaka if he chooses to take his talents away from LA this offseason.