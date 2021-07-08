Cancel
Science

Sea otters stay warm thanks to leaky mitochondria in their muscles

By Jaime Chambers
Science News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSea otters’ secret to staying warm isn’t in thick stores of blubber. It’s in their muscles. Leaks in the energy-generating parts of muscle cells help otters maintain a resting metabolism three times as fast as predicted for a creature their size, researchers report in the July 9 Science. The find shows how otters meet the challenge of staying warm at sea — and could apply to other marine mammals, too.

