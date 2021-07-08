Cancel
Health

Number of Americans who say they’re ‘thriving’ at record high

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 14 days ago
As we emerge from hopefully having passed the worst of the pandemic in the U.S., a new survey found that people are feeling good about their lives.

Gallup’s latest Life Evaluation Index poll found that 59.2 percent of Americans indicated they are “thriving,” a record high since Gallup began publishing the Index in 2008.

That’s a change from one year ago, after the pandemic had taken hold in the U.S., when just 46.4 percent of Americans considered themselves to be thriving, tying a record low.

If survey-takers rate their current life situation a “7” or higher on a 0 to 10 scale and their anticipated life in five years an “8” or higher, they are considered to be “thriving.”

