Number of Americans who say they’re ‘thriving’ at record high

As we emerge from hopefully having passed the worst of the pandemic in the U.S., a new survey found that people are feeling good about their lives.

Gallup’s latest Life Evaluation Index poll found that 59.2 percent of Americans indicated they are “thriving,” a record high since Gallup began publishing the Index in 2008.

That’s a change from one year ago, after the pandemic had taken hold in the U.S., when just 46.4 percent of Americans considered themselves to be thriving, tying a record low.

If survey-takers rate their current life situation a “7” or higher on a 0 to 10 scale and their anticipated life in five years an “8” or higher, they are considered to be “thriving.”

