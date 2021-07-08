State Police Arrest Albuquerque Man for Shooting at Cars in Santa Rosa, NM

Santa Rosa, NM - On July 7, 2021, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was contacted to investigate a shooting in Santa Rosa, NM. Agents learned that in the early morning hours of July 7, 2021, Adam Romanek, (26) of Albuquerque, NM had stolen a silver 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt from his father in Albuquerque, NM. Investigators believe that around 5:30 a.m., Romanek stopped at the rest stop on I-40 east at milepost 252. He got out of the stolen vehicle armed with a firearm and tried to get parked motorist to exit their vehicles. Investigators do not believe he was successful in his attempts.