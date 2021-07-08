Cancel
Tokyo Olympics will be TV-only event

By Scott M. Reid
OCRegister
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll spectators will be barred from attending the Olympic Games held later this month in Tokyo in an extended state of emergency as Japan continues to struggle to contain the coronavirus. The decision to make the postponed Tokyo Games a TV-only event was announced by the International Olympic Committee and...

