Pakistan in England 2021

Jos Buttler will return to the England side for the second T20 international against Pakistan on Sunday after recovering from a calf injury. Buttler has not played since the first T20 against Sri Lanka on June 23 but will regain his place at the top of the order at Emerald Headingley as England look to level the three-game series against Pakistan at 1-1 after losing a run-fest at Trent Bridge on Friday night, with Liam Livingstone's 42-ball century - an England record - coming in vain.