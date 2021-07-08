Cancel
NFL

Who is the Eagles’ most underrated player?

By Brandon Lee Gowton
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderrated/overrated conversations: underrated, overrated, or properly rated?. Regardless of your answer, we’ll be having some of those discussions here at Bleeding Green Nation. Starting today by asking: Who is the Eagles’ most underrated player?. OFFENSE. Not a ton of great options to pick from when the offense isn’t very good....

Terrell Owens
Devonta Smith
Super Bowl
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
Football
Sports
NFLGamingToday

Which NFL Team Will Go From Worst To First?

It is not uncommon for an underperforming NFL team to go from worst in the division one year to division winners the next. With the talent coming out in the draft to trades and free agency, it is possible to make that big of a jump from one season to the next.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Carson Wentz takes indirect shot at Eagles with latest comments

The Indianapolis Colts are hopeful that Carson Wentz has put his controversy-filled final season with the Philadelphia Eagles in the rearview mirror. Luckily for the Colts, everything we’ve heard from Wentz, his new teammates, and Indy’s coaching staff over the last few months suggest the former No. 2 overall pick cleared that mental hurdle the moment he was traded out of Philadelphia.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Doug Pederson Shares Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ decision to draft quarterback Jalen Hurts with Carson Wentz on the roster raised eyebrows from the outset. Hurts wound up replacing Wentz as the starter by the end of the 2020 season, and officially became QB1 when Wentz was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts in March. However, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says the team didn’t draft Hurts with the intention of sabotaging what it had with Wentz.
NFLFingerLakes1

Buffalo Bills reportedly close to signing TE Zach Ertz and CB Steve Nelson

Rumor has it that the Bills are looking to sign tight end Zach Ertz and cornerback Steve Nelson in an effort to strengthen their roster. The 2020 NFL season was the Bills’ best season so far in the 21st century. They won the AFC East last year, thus ending the Patriots’ 11-year dominance. Oddsmakers expect them to do the same in 2021, with the NFL Vegas odds on the Bills winning the divisional title being somewhere around -133.
NFL247Sports

Dan Orlovsky says Philadelphia Eagles might regret drafting Jalen Hurts

The Jalen Hurts vs. Carson Wentz drama almost finally went away, but ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky had an eye opening take on Get Up on Thursday. Wentz was traded this offseason after having the worst season of his career and after Hurts started the final four games of the 2020 season.
NFLchatsports.com

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker already waived by 49ers

Nathan Gerry (Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports Image pool) It’s sometimes funny to watch Philadelphia Eagles fans argue about how much more they know than general managers sometimes. It’s even more hilarious that some of them think they can coach because they can play Madden, but that doesn’t mean that an NFL team’s brass can’t get it wrong on occasion.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

The Eagles are lying to themselves about Jalen Hurts

This week’s film breakdown analyzes Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts and his first 4 games at the end of the 2020 season. After Carson Wentz absolutely imploded, Hurts stepped in and provided a spark, but moving forward the Eagles have to be honest with themselves about what type of Quarterback Hurts will be. Can Hurts continue with his current play style? This episode uses the all-22 coaches film to analyze Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Deshaun Trade: NFL Insider Has 3 Top Destinations for Texans QB

Updates on the ongoing lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have been few and far between in recent weeks. Despite this, and there being no clear end in sight to the suits, discussions surrounding where Watson will play next continue to intrigue fans of teams who wish to still acquire him. And according to former New York Jets general manager and current ESPN insider Mike Tannenbaum, the Philadelphia Eagles have to be the favorites to land Watson.
NFLphillyvoice.com

What they're saying: The Eagles' future is bleak, and their skill players are among the NFL's worst

We're now officially one week away from the Eagles' first practice of the first training camp under first-year head coach Nick Sirianni. And for the first time in at least a few years, there's only tepid excitement among the fanbase, as most are cautious not to get too excited, knowing that what lies ahead is likely a learning year, one in which the Eagles will need to find out not just if the coach is the right man for the job — he'll probably have more than a season to prove himself anyway — but more importantly whether or not quarterback Jalen Hurts is the guy to lead this team on the field for the foreseeable future.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Biggest reasons to be excited about the 2021 Eagles

After running through the biggest concerns about the 2021 Philadelphia Eagles, Jimmy Kempski and I are back with a more positive spin on this week’s BGN Radio podcast episode. As promised, we got together to talk about the top reasons to be excited about the upcoming season. Jimmy and I...
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

The Zach Ertz situation to continues to confuse just about everyone

After one of the most disappointing week 17 games in recent memory in which the Eagles threw in the towel to end their season, a teary-eyed Zach Ertz sat down in what many presumed would be his final press conference as an Eagle. Of course, that’s not what he wanted. Failed contract negotiations and injuries led to what was an uncharacteristically poor season for the Stanford product and one that many presumed would see him traded during the coming offseason.
NFLPosted by
EagleMaven

'Great Chance' Zach Ertz Will Play with Eagles in 2021?

The news that Zach Ertz plans to show up for Eagles training camp is hardly earth-shattering. The veteran tight end is under contract for the 2021 season and under the terms of the NFL's new collective bargaining agreement Ertz would be forfeiting $40,000 a day by staying away from the NovaCare Complex, fines that can no longer be forgiven which was the case under the old agreement.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Football Outsiders had Zach Ertz as the NFL’s worst tight end in 2020

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Coming to the flipside of the table, we have Zach Ertz sitting in dead last. Ertz has never been a YAC+ guy; this is his third consecutive year in the bottom 15 and he has never had a positive season in his career. Normally, that has been OK; Ertz’s game has been his great hands, not his ability with the ball. Not so last year, when everything fell apart, for both the Eagles in general and Ertz in particular. He was dead last in DYAR, DVOA, and catch rate among qualified tight ends. Add the YAC+ “crown” to that total, and he’ll have a couple more “accolades” coming in stat articles this month. At this point, with Ertz not attending offseason workouts, it seems exceptionally unlikely that he will be on the Eagles in 2021. They may well be better off for it.
NFLaudacy.com

Eagles should hit the brakes on Deshaun Watson pursuit

I’m about to advocate for something that may seem crazy on the surface, but I can’t help but thinking it over and over again as Deshaun Watson-Eagles rumors continue to resurface: Howie Roseman should pause any pursuit that’s ongoing or will soon pick up for the Texans star. Yes, I...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

4 Eagles players who could sign contract extensions in 2021

As the Eagles look to establish a strong, young roster under new head coach Nick Sirianni, the front office could look to retain some notable incumbent talent before those players can test free agency next year. Sign up for Eagles Extra: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to...
NFLUSA Today

Potential Bills target Zach Ertz will report to Eagles training camp

Speculation has connected the Buffalo Bills to tight end Zach Ertz all offseason. But facts are facts, the 30-year-old is still a Philadelphia Eagles employee. According to reports in recent months, it has been said that Ertz is “growing impatient” in wanting to be moved via trade or release. However, the extent of that now might be in question.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Who should be the Eagles’ eventual new starting center?

In late-June, team veteran Jason Kelce was a guest bartender as part of a fundraiser — which raised $100k — for the the Eagles Autism Foundation. During the event, Kelce was asked about his unique contract clause, and who he sees as the heir-apparent to the center position once he does finally hang up his cleats.

