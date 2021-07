When, 22 years ago, Tony Blair gave me the task of implementing the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland I steeled myself for what everyone told me would be hard, thankless graft. “You will be kicked around all over the shop, you will never please all the parties all the time and when finally you start to please none of them, you will know it’s time to go,” a No 10 official said to me as I left to meet my fate.