Man admits employing, exploiting people in US illegally
ROME, Ga. (AP) — A Mexican man living in Georgia has admitted to employing and exploiting people who were living in the U.S. illegally, federal prosecutors said. Juan Antonio Perez, 48, came to the U.S. illegally in 1992 and has operated Aztec Framing since at least 2009, prosecutors said in a news release. He hired people living in the U.S. illegally, paying them below-market rates with no benefits or insurance and didn't pay payroll taxes or Social Security, prosecutors said.www.thedailytimes.com
